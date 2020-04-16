$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) will announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kennedy-Wilson’s earnings. Kennedy-Wilson posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.49 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kennedy-Wilson.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 39.79%. The firm had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter.

KW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KW opened at $13.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average is $20.77. Kennedy-Wilson has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $23.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

