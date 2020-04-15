Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $8.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zuora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Zuora from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. First Analysis started coverage on Zuora in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Zuora from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zuora has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

NYSE:ZUO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. 2,313,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,790. Zuora has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.68.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.93 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 48.96% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Zuora in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Zuora in the third quarter worth about $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Zuora in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

