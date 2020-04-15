Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Zumiez from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.29.

ZUMZ stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.20. The company had a trading volume of 19,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.79. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $35.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.99 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,800,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 358.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 219,957 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 171,975 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,589 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after buying an additional 150,967 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Zumiez by 485.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,507 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 149,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,476,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

