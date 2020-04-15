ZrCoin (ZRC) Price Reaches $0.93 on Top Exchanges

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One ZrCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00013822 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and Tidex. In the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and approximately $76,078.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014800 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.30 or 0.02771487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00223883 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00053372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047903 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

