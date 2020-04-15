Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,544,000 after purchasing an additional 283,233 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,826,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,842,000 after acquiring an additional 293,598 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,964,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,162,000 after acquiring an additional 407,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,660 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,765,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,762,000 after purchasing an additional 205,267 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis stock traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,768. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $146.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. G.Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,360.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $714,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,756 shares of company stock valued at $19,911,928 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

