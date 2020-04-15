Zipper (ZIP) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Zipper token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex, IDCM, OKEx and FCoin. Zipper has a market capitalization of $790,912.46 and approximately $216,090.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zipper has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00036292 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002785 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000344 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zipper Profile

Zipper is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. The official website for Zipper is zipper.io . Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, FCoin, DigiFinex and IDCM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

