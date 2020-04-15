Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.56.

ZION opened at $29.54 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average is $43.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.71.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $361,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,409,000 after acquiring an additional 405,677 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

