Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Cut to $136.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $190.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.22.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $113.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.83. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $161.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $278,793,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,561,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $383,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,082 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,151,000 after purchasing an additional 775,694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,774,000 after purchasing an additional 407,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $628,081,000 after purchasing an additional 333,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

