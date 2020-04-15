Zilliqa Price Hits $0.0041 on Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $41.15 million and $6.14 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, OOOBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bitbns.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014801 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 72.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.43 or 0.02762201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00223139 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00053225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00047116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa’s genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,342,701,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,051,233,943 tokens. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Korbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Hotbit, BitMart, OKEx, DragonEX, HitBTC, Coinone, OTCBTC, Gate.io, OOOBTC, Tokenomy, DDEX, Ethfinex, Coinhub, Koinex, DEx.top, GOPAX, Kyber Network, BitForex, Huobi, Radar Relay, Bithumb, Zebpay, BiteBTC, WazirX, FCoin, IDEX, Kucoin, Bitbns, AirSwap, Binance and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

