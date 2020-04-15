Zero (ZER) Trading 13.9% Lower This Week

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 15th. Zero has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $115,995.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00002376 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00525920 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00144028 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00078088 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007124 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002526 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,375,688 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

