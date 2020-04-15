Zen Protocol Price Tops $0.0078 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 102.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $176,501.96 and $13.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014847 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.03 or 0.02762054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00221982 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00053246 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046811 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

