Zel (ZEL) Price Down 8.8% This Week

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and $14.13 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zel has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00525011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00143952 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006934 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00077822 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 229.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007111 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002355 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000081 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 99,232,400 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

