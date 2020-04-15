Zealium (NZL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $62.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Zealium has traded up 84.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $14,742.32 and approximately $62.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004964 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 74.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Zealium

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 13,914,052 coins and its circulating supply is 12,914,052 coins. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

