Zacks: Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $44.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Woori Financial Group an industry rank of 181 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of WF stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.57. 1,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,726. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average is $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. Woori Financial Group has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $38.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Woori Financial Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 1,961.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.

