Zacks: RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.70 (Sell) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $4.20 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.04) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RYB Education an industry rank of 135 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RYB Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

RYB stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.68 million, a PE ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27. RYB Education has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). RYB Education had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $50.74 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RYB Education will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RYB Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.66% of RYB Education worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

