Zacks: PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) Given $7.25 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $7.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.01 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PC Tel an industry rank of 137 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

PCTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PC Tel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded PC Tel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on PC Tel from $10.25 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut PC Tel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in PC Tel by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Tel in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PC Tel in the first quarter valued at $87,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PC Tel by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,727 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PC Tel in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.48. 1,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,409. PC Tel has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $115.82 million, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.13.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. PC Tel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $22.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. Analysts forecast that PC Tel will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

