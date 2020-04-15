Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world’s top organizations as the premier provider of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is one of the leading global executive search firms. With years of experience in fulfilling their clients’ leadership needs, Heidrick & Struggles offers and conducts executive search services in every major business center in the world. It is the premier provider of senior-level Executive Search, Culture Shaping and Leadership Consulting services. They have focused on quality service and built strong leadership teams through their relationships with clients and individuals worldwide. Heidrick & Struggles’ leadership experts operate from principal business centers in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of HSII stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $21.94. 79,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,593. The stock has a market cap of $441.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.25. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $180.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.91 million. On average, research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

In related news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.87 per share, with a total value of $75,132.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,171.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 4,909 shares of company stock valued at $103,380 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $784,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at $5,198,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter worth $296,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

