Zacks Investment Research Lowers International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IMXI. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of International Money Express from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of International Money Express from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of International Money Express from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of International Money Express in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut International Money Express from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $8.10. 2,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,696. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $315.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.06.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). International Money Express had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $83.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in International Money Express by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after purchasing an additional 401,900 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 821,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 332,478 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth about $1,993,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 6,165.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 73,489 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 53,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

