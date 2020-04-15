Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) to Strong Sell

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of First Horizon have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Though earnings estimates have been revised downward prior to the first quarter earnings release, the company's earnings surprise history is impressive, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company's efforts to strengthen core Tennessee banking franchise and inorganic growth strategies supported by its strong balance sheet position bode well for the long term. Further, the company's focus to enhance shareholders’ value through capital deployment activities remains impressive. Also, improving credit quality encourages us. However, pressure on net interest margin from decline in interest rates might hurt top line growth. Also, rising costs due to rising compensation expenses might weigh on bottom line.”

Get First Horizon National alerts:

FHN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on First Horizon National from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.70.

FHN traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.90. 352,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,617,314. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Horizon National has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $17.42.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon National will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott M. Niswonger bought 100,000 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 821,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,158.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $3,074,495.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,729 shares in the company, valued at $14,237,726.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Horizon National by 39.8% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 124,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 35,325 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in First Horizon National during the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon National during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Horizon National during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in First Horizon National by 62.0% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 173,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Horizon National (FHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.