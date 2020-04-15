Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) to Hold

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Northland Securities cut SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

NASDAQ:SNDE traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,136. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $160.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) by 410.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,015 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,389 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.20% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

