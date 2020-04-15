Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to Hold

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $138.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sempra Energy appears to be well-positioned for growth, given stable earnings from its utility subsidiaries. It continues with systematic investments in its infrastructure development projects and expects to make long-term investments of $22.8 billion. Sempra Energy has consistently been paying dividends at increasing rates, courtesy of its solid cash flow from operations. In the past year, shares of Sempra Energy also outperformed its industry. However, its operations are subject to risks associated with the breakdown or failure of equipment. Also, it bears a notable long-term debt and finance leases of $6.31 billion at 2019 end. Such massive debt levels might hurt the company going ahead. Decrease in cash reserve on account of the Aliso Canyon gas leakage incident remain a cause of concern.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra upgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $164.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.93.

SRE opened at $127.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.96 and a 200 day moving average of $143.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis V. Arriola purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,099.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

