Zacks Investment Research Downgrades JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

JBGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an in-line rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised JBG SMITH Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $31.96. 15,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.81. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Haldeman acquired 10,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.59 per share, with a total value of $295,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Robert Alexander Stewart sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $2,894,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

