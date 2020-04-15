Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) to Strong Sell

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $122.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.25% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Although Helen of Troy’s shares have outpaced the industry year to date, it is likely to derail in the near term. The company has been grappling with escalated costs. In third-quarter fiscal 2020, the company faced higher freight and distribution costs. In fact, management expects fiscal 2020 bottom line to be hit by elevated investments, higher incentive compensation costs as well as high freight and distribution costs. Apart from this, Helen of Troy saw weakness in its Health & Home unit in the third quarter due to a decline in the core business stemming from change in net retail distribution network. Moreover, in its last earnings call, management projected Health & Home net sales to dip 2-4% in fiscal 2020. Nonetheless, strength in Housewares segment, along with focus on digital efforts and Leadership Brands bode well.”

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

HELE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Helen of Troy from $227.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.75.

Shares of HELE opened at $139.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.85. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $198.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,405,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helen of Troy (HELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.