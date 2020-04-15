Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) to Sell

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $29.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “As the global auto industry evolves to meet increasingly stringent emissions, BorgWarner is likely to benefit from accelerating vehicle electrification. In the long term, BorgWarner expects that hybrid and electric technologies will be the major revenue drivers. BorgWarner’s planned buyout of Delphi Technologies will strengthen its propulsion leadership. The company’s restructuring efforts is likely to help the firm to sustain margin profile and competitiveness in the long term. However, decline in light-vehicle production across all its major markets served, is likely to mar BorgWarner’s top line. Sales and profits of the firm are likelly to feel the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic. High R&D costs and unfavorable foreign exchange translations are other headwinds. As such, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

BWA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $26.32. The stock had a trading volume of 176,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,374. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.75.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 36,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

