Zacks: Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also given Enel Chile an industry rank of 80 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Enel Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of ENIC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,024. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34. Enel Chile has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $5.26.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $850.09 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Enel Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Enel Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Enel Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. 4.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

