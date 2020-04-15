Zacks: Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $8.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.02) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Communications Systems an industry rank of 70 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have issued reports on JCS. TheStreet cut Communications Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Communications Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Communications Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ JCS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,573. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Communications Systems has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $46.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Communications Systems had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Communications Systems will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Communications Systems’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Communications Systems by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Communications Systems by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 141,631 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Communications Systems during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Communications Systems during the 4th quarter worth $629,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Communications Systems during the 4th quarter worth $699,000. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

