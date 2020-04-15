Zacks: Brokerages Expect Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) to Post -$0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) to post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Momenta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.28). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,215.25% and a negative return on equity of 82.12%. The company had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million.

MNTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 921 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $27,233.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 1,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $37,148.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,331 shares of company stock worth $4,411,610. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,258,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,357,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,464,000 after buying an additional 2,551,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,646,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,526,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $11,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNTA traded down $3.04 on Wednesday, reaching $26.56. The stock had a trading volume of 28,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average of $22.11. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $34.83.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

