Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.50. First Busey posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $103.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.91 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on First Busey from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens raised First Busey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut First Busey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Lykins acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 241,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,319,622. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robin N. Elliott acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.89 per share, with a total value of $43,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,543.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 12,800 shares of company stock valued at $246,180. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 19,371 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in First Busey by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Busey by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 22,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in First Busey by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 112,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BUSE traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.25. The company had a trading volume of 163,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,259. First Busey has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.21.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

