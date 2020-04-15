Zacks: Brokerages Expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to Announce $1.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to announce earnings per share of $1.80 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. Caterpillar posted earnings of $2.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $9.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $10.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

NYSE:CAT traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.53. 5,649,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,036,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.17. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The company has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

