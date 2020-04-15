Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. US Foods reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 14.56%. US Foods’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

USFD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra cut US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. US Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 468.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

USFD stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.23. 5,274,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,205,521. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. US Foods has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average is $35.78.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

