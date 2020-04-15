Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) will report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.18. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHO. Barclays raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

SHO traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.61. 133,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,010,481. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director Murray J. Mccabe bought 17,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $150,353.96. Also, CEO John V. Arabia acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $419,000.00. Insiders purchased a total of 90,442 shares of company stock worth $730,829 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 45,161 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 35,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 28,219 shares in the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

