Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to Post $1.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Preferred Bank reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.54%.

PFBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Preferred Bank by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Preferred Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFBC traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $32.15. 4,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,565. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.65. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $561.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

