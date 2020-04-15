Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avrobio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($0.71). Avrobio posted earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avrobio will report full year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($2.12). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($2.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avrobio.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVRO. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Avrobio from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Mackay sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $1,736,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,061,037.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Paige sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,910 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avrobio by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Avrobio by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Avrobio by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Avrobio by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avrobio stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.86. 9,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,344. Avrobio has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

