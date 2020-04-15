Zacks: Analysts Expect Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Analysts expect Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viewray’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.15). Viewray posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Viewray will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Viewray.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.06). Viewray had a negative net margin of 136.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.70%. The firm had revenue of $16.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Viewray from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised Viewray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.

VRAY stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 839,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,414. Viewray has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $373.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Viewray in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Viewray during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Viewray by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 433,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 11,388 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in Viewray by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 127,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Viewray during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

