Zacks: Analysts Expect Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.63. Renasant posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $146.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

RNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Renasant stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.82. 93,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,125. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average of $32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.31. Renasant has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $37.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

In related news, Director John Foy bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.66 per share, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,796.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 5,832.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 800,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,565,000 after purchasing an additional 787,153 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth about $21,543,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,030,000. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,516,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,021,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

