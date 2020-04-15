Zacks: Analysts Expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to Announce -$0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 89.87% and a negative net margin of 149.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS.

QUIK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on QuickLogic to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut QuickLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on QuickLogic from $14.00 to $8.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on QuickLogic from $14.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuickLogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QUIK opened at $3.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

