Zacks: Analysts Expect Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) will report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Onto Innovation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.32. Onto Innovation reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Onto Innovation will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Onto Innovation.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $120.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Onto Innovation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 80,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $3,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 628,387 shares in the company, valued at $25,141,763.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.69. The stock had a trading volume of 225,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,004. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.22. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $42.50.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Onto Innovation (ONTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.