Zacks: Analysts Expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.16). ImmunoGen reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $44.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.23.

NASDAQ IMGN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.44. 97,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $7.07.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 55,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $275,557.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,542.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Craig Barrows sold 16,492 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $82,295.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 145,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,922.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,952 shares of company stock worth $460,322 in the last three months. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,354,000 after acquiring an additional 99,317 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Palo Alto Investors LP bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,335,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in ImmunoGen by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

