Zacks: Analysts Expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to Post $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.73. Community Trust Bancorp posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $49.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 10.79%.

CTBI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Community Trust Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, CFO Kevin J. Stumbo sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $51,472.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 118,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 64,441 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 195,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 49,833 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 26,097 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 30,793 shares during the period. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTBI traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.27. 8,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,012. The company has a market cap of $619.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $47.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

