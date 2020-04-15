Zacks: Analysts Expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to Announce $0.85 EPS

Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.90. AT&T posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $4.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.02.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of T. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $35,000. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,796,876. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.84. The company has a market capitalization of $216.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

