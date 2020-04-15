Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) to Post -$0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) will report earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.33). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05.

KZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kezar Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of KZR stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.09. 2,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,565. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.58. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $147.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 13.52, a current ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, CFO Marc Belsky acquired 15,384 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,152.00. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 120,846 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $362,538.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,980,460 shares of company stock worth $10,421,380 in the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 510.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

