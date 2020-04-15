Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Cadence Design Systems also reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cadence Design Systems.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.90.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $4,181,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 308,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,137,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 15,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,165,723.29. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 410,610 shares in the company, valued at $29,970,423.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,196 shares of company stock worth $16,526,086. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.55. 25,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,812. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.58 and a 200 day moving average of $68.31.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.