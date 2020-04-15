YY Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:YY)

YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 2,601 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 427% compared to the typical daily volume of 494 put options.

Several research firms have weighed in on YY. ValuEngine lowered YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered YY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of YY in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YY. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in YY by 6.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in YY by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in YY by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 86,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in YY by 3,983.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in YY during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. YY has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $88.85. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. YY had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 64.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that YY will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

