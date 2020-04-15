YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Trading 0.3% Higher

YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) was up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.76, approximately 75,290 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,672,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on YRCW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of YRC Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. YRC Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $62.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.53.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that YRC Worldwide Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in YRC Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in YRC Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:YRCW)

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

