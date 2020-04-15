Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) rose 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.95 and last traded at $12.01, approximately 37,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,332,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.69.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 55.70% and a negative net margin of 40.67%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 3,748,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,943,740.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,407 shares of company stock worth $2,057,584. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 67.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Yext by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Yext by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Yext by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Yext by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,296 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

