Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Shares Gap Up to $25.88

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.28, but opened at $25.88. Yeti shares last traded at $24.13, with a volume of 131,374 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Yeti from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Yeti in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Yeti presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.01.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Yeti had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 122.16%. The business had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 1,142,350 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $36,383,847.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert O. Murdock sold 25,188 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $906,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,475,384 shares of company stock valued at $397,456,228. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Yeti by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Yeti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Yeti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Yeti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Yeti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yeti Company Profile (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

