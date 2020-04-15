Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

Yelp (NYSE:YELP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the local business review company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $48.00. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on YELP. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

YELP opened at $19.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.50. Yelp has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.81 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Yelp will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yelp news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $158,529.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,932 shares in the company, valued at $6,406,684.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $95,988,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at $51,892,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,195 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,013,000 after acquiring an additional 153,199 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,341 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,896,000 after buying an additional 45,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Yelp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,815 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $31,097,000 after buying an additional 9,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

