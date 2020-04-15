YEE Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 15th. One YEE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, OKEx, FCoin and ABCC. In the last seven days, YEE has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. YEE has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $63,949.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00054966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000727 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $292.20 or 0.04347577 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00067154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00038010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014801 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005469 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008850 BTC.

About YEE

YEE is a token. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, FCoin, DEx.top, CoinTiger, DigiFinex, Huobi and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

