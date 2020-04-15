Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at Eight Capital

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on YRI. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of YRI opened at C$5.92 on Tuesday. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of C$2.41 and a twelve month high of C$6.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$506.58 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 13,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.40, for a total value of C$70,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$396,991.80. Also, Director Peter Marrone sold 20,000 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.14, for a total transaction of C$122,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,043,166 shares in the company, valued at C$12,545,039.24. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,309 shares of company stock worth $510,916.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

