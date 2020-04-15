Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Receives $4.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $5.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AUY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.16. 23,070,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,818,369. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Yamana Gold had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $383.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Yamana Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.009 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

